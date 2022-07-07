Are we there yet?
That question usually comes from kids anxious to get to their parents’ vacation destinations, but is also on the minds of drivers anxious for an end to roadway construction.
The good news is the River Road bridge and the widening of Interstate 35 north of New Braunfels are seeing light at the end of long tunnels. At 80% and 90% completion, respectively, both could wrap before the end of the year.
The bad news comes in two parts. First, like death and taxes, more construction is on the way. Second, any hopes of a project relieving congestion at the State Highway 46/Interstate 35 intersection won’t become reality until the early to mid-2030s — at a price well beyond the currently estimated $267 million.
Open/opening soon
The $63.8 million project is currently adding main lanes and frontage lanes in both directions on I-35 between Business 35 and the Hays County line, and the $14.2 million River Road overpass, widening Loop 337 main lanes between Rock Street and Word Parkway, are both slated to finish ahead of the targeted completion of March 2023.
“We are getting close to completing both projects,” Ismael E. Solalinde, TxDOT’s New Braunfels assistant area engineer said on Thursday. “Both contractors are pushing to complete them before Thanksgiving.”
The River Road bridge will complement the $45.3 million Loop expansion between I-35 and Hillcrest Drive that started in 2017 and wrapped late last year. Current TxDOT projects include operational improvements on FM 725/Seguin Avenue, which last week closed I-35 adjoining turnaround lanes to add operational improvements until at least Sept. 1.
The $18 million Displaced Left Turn (DLT) intersection for FM 306/Creekside Crossing opened in February, and the $1.5 billion Northeast Expansion Project, adding elevated and high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction on I-35, has begun. The 20-mile expansion from I-410 South in San Antonio through Schertz will begin in earnest later this year.
On the way
The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which distributes state and funding for regional mobility projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Kendall counties, recently approved short-range and long-range projects that include many endorsed by the City of New Braunfels and Comal County.
All regional entities last year submitted project priorities that were scored for the next update to the AAMPO’s Transportation Improvement Plan, covering fiscal years 2023-26, and Mobility 2050, the long-range plan including projects set to begin in 2027. The AAMPO board approved both during its June 27 meeting.
Comal County got a gift earlier this year when TxDOT moved up the $43.8 million expansion of State Highway 46 between Far Hills Drive to Bentwood Drive in Bulverde.
The expansion from a two-lane venue into a six-lane roadway with raised medians and sidewalk and bike accommodations will take approximately 3½ years. It had been scheduled to begin in 2035, but right-of-way land purchases and other pre-construction checklist items helped speed the project past others on the waiting list.
“Comal County and our other partner cities — New Braunfels, Garden Ridge and Spring Branch — have been able to set up projects that TxDOT could (quickly) start, and in this case, that work has paid off,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb, who chairs the AAMPO, earlier this year. “We were able to get a $43.8 million project accelerated by several months, which is good news for us.”
On the horizon
High up on the Mobility 2050 list is the Guadalupe/Comal share of I-35 expansion from FM 3009 in Schertz into Comal County. The two part project has a current estimate of $258 million and will be significantly higher when it launches in 2027.
The third leg of U.S. 281 expansion, from Bexar County north into Comal County, is on the Mobility 2050 list. Projected to start in 2035, the project will expand the 4-lane divided setup into an expressway with added frontage roads, and general purpose and high-occupancy lanes at a projected current cost of $297.5 million.
But the biggie on everyone’s list expanding the 35/46 intersection, and doing so hasn’t been figured out quite yet. The AAMPO sets the SH 46 expansion in two parts beginning in 2035, adding travel lanes and operational improvements.
The Comal share totals $140 million; the Guadalupe share totals $127 million. Either way, both must mesh with I-35 expansion plans and would require additional funding for flyovers that were not figured into current cost projections.
For more, check the TxDOT blog at txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com or regularly or receive lane closure alerts via e-mail by subscribing at http://eepurl.com/gRtrwn.
