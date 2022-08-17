Kristen Hoyt isn’t one to sit on her laurels.
Comal County’s tax assessor-collector recently spent three weeks in Cambridge, Massachusetts attending a Harvard University program designed to help seasoned public officials better address the concerns of their constituents and communities.
“I saw it as an opportunity to expand my knowledge about state and local government at the highest levels, taught at one of the most prestigious institutions in the country and the world,” she said.
Harvard University Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program is a three-week course designed to develop public leaders and advancing public purpose in all sectors of society.
“Senior executives in state and local governments face greater demands from a skeptical public today than at any time in recent decades,” its website said. “Across the country, revenues have fallen sharply, the need for services has spiked and trust in government has plummeted.
“To exercise effective leadership in this difficult environment, officials in government and nonprofit organizations need knowledge and skills to develop creative solutions under tight constraints and increased public scrutiny.”
Hoyt, 34, was one of 73 students in the 42nd class of the three-week program, attended by legislators, police and fire chiefs, city managers and non-profit leaders the last three weeks of July. Participants, senior-level executives and public leaders with more than 10 years of experience, learned more on local government finances and budgets, public safety, developing and maintaining efficient operations, disaster management and more.
“We were busy from morning until evening, with a lot of extra reading and studying — it was intense,” she said. “I met some wonderful, knowledgeable people, who, like me, care deeply about their communities and want to continue to find ways to improve them.”
Hoyt said it was “like trying to cram two full college semesters into three weeks.”
“But it was a great experience and I hope that knowing how much I learned, that I was able to contribute something for others to take back to their states and communities as well,” she said.
Hoyt’s classmates hailed from as far away as the Ukraine, Ireland and Argentina to Texans representing Williamson County and Arlington.
“We have a lot of similar challenges,” she said. “We talked a lot about growth, tax education and law enforcement. A lot of the national issues came up, and it was really fascinating to hear different perspectives.”
Hoyt has been busy since she and husband Matthew Hoyt moved to New Braunfels, where they co-own Corner Tubes. Her previous civic seminars included City University, Leadership New Braunfels and the Comal County Citizens’ Sheriff’s Academy, with memberships or board seats with Downtown Advisory Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eagles Aerie Ladies Auxiliary, New Braunfels Jaycees and Canyon Lake Noon Lions.
Hoyt was one of the Jaycees’ Top Five Outstanding Young Texans and a Pillar of the Community in 2018, was Rising Stars of New Braunfels’ 2020 Distinguished Young Leader and named one of Jaycees International’s Ten Outstanding Young Americans in 2021.
Hoyt said she personally paid to attend the Kennedy School program, and was in constant communications back to her duties leading the tax office and as a mom at home.
“They did fine,” Hoyt said of Matthew and sons Davis and Andrew. “I could not have done it without their support. They were very supportive and handled it really well while I was gone.
“The same goes for everyone in the tax office. I was in touch with them every single day I was gone but available for county — they were also great.”
Hoyt pledged to apply her new education to challenges at home.
“I am happy to have had the opportunity to represent the values that make Comal County such a great place to live, and use it to improve the tax office,” she said. “But I also hope to support others in this community who wish to pursue educational opportunities such as this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.