Landa Park/Comal Springs sites are consistent with some of the earliest human habitation in North America. Artifacts and features reveal that Paleo-Indians occupied the site more than 13,000 years ago. Indians of this period hunted the last of the big mammals of the Ice Age, including the Columbian Mammoth, a member of the elephant species which stood more than 12 feet high at the shoulders and had curved tusks and little hair on its body.
Paleo-Indians used regular handheld spears in addition to atlatl-thrown spears. The atlatl was four to six feet in length and provided leverage so that the spear could be thrown more forceful and farther. Stone tools were used for chopping and scraping. Other tools were made from wood, bones and antlers.
Eight thousand years ago, the Archaic Indians hunted bison, deer, rabbits, turkeys, lizards, rodents and snakes in this area. Wild plants and fish completed their diet.
As some large animals like bison and deer became extinct or smaller in size, plants became a more important food source. Among the tools used to grind wild seeds and nuts were a large stone slab called a metate and a handheld grinder called a mano. The bow and arrow appeared 1,500 years ago, signaling the end of the Archaic Period and the beginning of the Late Prehistoric time.
In 1936, while excavating a sewer ditch along Old Klappenbach Road (Fredericksburg Road) adjacent to Landa Park, laborers unearthed what appeared to be an ancient Indian burial ground.
The University of Texas was notified and an attempt to learn more about the prehistoric peoples was undertaken by A.M. Woolsey of Austin, field foreman for the Department of Anthropology of the University of Texas.
This archeological site became known as 41CM25, the Locke Farm Site. Woolsey, a professional archeologist, commented that all relics were well preserved for the length of time they were underground, which was considered to be more than 2,000 years.
Shell beads were found indicative of trade with the coastal Native Americans. There also were tools and weapons identified. A race of people having similar characteristics was traced throughout their nomadic wandering through what is now Peru in South America through Central America and Mexico to a section of East Texas. They were known as the Mound Builders.
In 1926, a private utility company from San Antonio constructed the Comal Power Plant on the initial land sold from the Landa estate. In 1947, the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) leased the plant before purchasing it in 1971 and shuttering the plant in 1973.
Because a portion of the grounds was within a known archaeologist evaluated site-41CM25, the Locke Farm site-LCRA archeologist evaluated the potential impacts of the project.
More than 13,000 artifacts were recovered. At the conclusion of the field work, a profile drawing was made of one wall of the excavation area. Different soil zones were recognized and data within them used to understand human reactions to various past environments.
The site was rich in artifacts from 4,000 to 6,000 years ago, a time referred by archeologist as the middle Archaic Period.
Archaeologists learned a great deal about the past inhabitants of what is now Landa Park.
It is known that Native Americans in Central Texas were nomadic hunter-gatherers. They never settled in permanent homes, nor grew crops. Snails revealed the best information about temperature and rainfall. About 4,000 years ago the temperature became drier, warmer, and more extreme than any time in human occupation of North America. During this time an area that formerly had few inhabitants became filled with humans because of its vital resource — water.
The Tonkawa people were a designated tribe in this area. They lived off the land, hunting and eating most of the same small animals — rattlesnake was considered a delicacy. Pecans, acorns, beans from the mesquite tree, prickly pear fruit, Mexican plums, Texas persimmon, and mustang grapes were found near the Springs.
After shelling, acorns were ground into a meal, soaked to remove the tannins, then eaten as a kind of bread, mush or soup. Mesquite beans were ground into flour. The prickly pear fruit was eaten fresh or squeezed for juice and the pulp was dried and stored. Small thorns from the young prickly pear pads were removed and the pads were eaten.
Venison and other meats were made into jerky and pemmican to preserve them.
The Tonkawa tribe made simple, functional pottery. They traded frequently with other tribes, and eventually with Europeans. The Karankawa, Waco, Coahuiltecan, Lipan, Apache and Kickapoo tribes also traded in the Comal Springs area. The warlike Comanche made their first appearance in the mid-1700s. The Comanche made a more recent appearance in 1946 when descendants of the German emigrants who permanently settled the area celebrated the centennial of their arrival. To add to the festivities, Comanche descendants set up camp in the area known today as Landa Park.
John and Susan Mellyn are owners of Natural Selections; stonesandbonesmuseum.com in Historic Gruene, Texas.
Source Acknowledgment: “New Braunfels Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People” by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales, with illustrations by Elizabeth Felton and Channe Felton. This book includes two supplements: “Native American Artifacts- Comal Springs in Landa Park” and “The Comal Springs of Historic Landa Park.”
