After a week in which Comal County hospitals care for 15 COVID-19 patients, those numbers slipped back into single digits last week.
Comal County health officials said the local hospitals care for only four COVID positive patients between June 17-23.
The number of new cases confirmed over that same period was up from 230 the week before to 253.
The county’s death toll also moved higher, with county health officials reporting one death over the week.
No details about that death were provided by county health officials.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people over the age of 5 in Comal County is at 65.24%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, that figure is 58.67%
Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St. Residents can book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.