After a string of several weeks with more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, Comal County health officials reported more than 400 new cases this week, while local hospitalizations remained low, with one fatality reported.
Officials did not release any details regarding the fatality, which brought the county’s death toll to 565 since the virus arrived here in March 2020.
As of Tuesday, 87,982 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. Statewide, average new deaths stayed the same compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Health officials reported 471 new cases over the seven-day period between August 5-11, an increase of 160 from the previous week. The total number of cases reported in the county stands at 34,717.
On Tuesday, 9,122 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 9,518, down 2,002 cases compared to the seven-day average a week earlier.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for an average of six patients over the week.
On Monday, state data showed that 3,403 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, down 169 from the week before.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County stood at 62.2%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated figure stands at 55.6%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures include children between six months and five years old. Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
