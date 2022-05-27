One case of Salmonella Senftenberg has been reported in Comal County, according to health officials.
The reported case comes just days after J.M. Smucker Company issued a voluntary recall for Jif brand peanut butter due to Salmonella contamination concerns.
According to county health officals, the source of the resident’s illness is undetermined.
The recalled products include creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat. In the lot code, if the first four digits are between 1274 and 2140, and if the next three numbers after that are ‘425’, this product has been recalled and residents should not consume the product.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 14 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 12 states. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
The outbreak strain of Salmonella Senftenberg was found in a J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Individuals who have consumed this peanut butter and present symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased Jif peanut butter are urged to follow the steps provided at https://bit.ly/3z0RWY3
If you are unsure which products have been recalled, visit https://bit.ly/3MX4Kma
Consumers with questions may contact the J.M. Smucker Company at 800-828-9980 or online at www.jif.com/contact-us.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
