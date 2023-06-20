In the corner of a New Braunfels parking lot sits a bus with a fresh white coat of paint.
Inside are shelves of colorful books for all ages, a reading rug, and several volunteers eager to share their love of reading with the community.
The Comal Literacy Foundation’s new bookmobile is set to make its local debut this week.
For foundation president Sabrina Caldwell, the bus packed with bookshelves is a dream come true.
“It’s so important to have that foundation of reading,” said Caldwell, who owned The Book Haus for five years. “Even though we have libraries, some families don’t have the transportation to get their children there.”
Caldwell found the bus online, and the owner was eager to sell it for a good cause.
Now the bookmobile is stocked and ready to roll.
The organization will be giving out free books during a Storytime in the Park event on Thursday, June 22.
From 10 a.m. to noon at Pavilion 16 in Landa Park, the group will read to the children and do a craft.
“Then we’ll open up the bus and they can come and take a free book,” Caldwell said. “That’s for them to take home and start their own library.”
Another Storytime in the Park event will be on July 20.
After that, the bookmobile will be “popping up” at events to distribute books.
The organization’s Little Free Libraries are another key part of the literacy mission, said vice president Tricia Coe.
“They’re all around town, so it’s easier to access books,” Coe said. “And then now that we’re mobile and we can go into areas that aren’t necessarily served as well, we can make even more impact.”
Coe said the group wants to expand its literacy programs to include classes on financial literacy and money management for young people.
Locals can donate books for the Comal Literacy Foundation at four locations: Dreamer’s Nutrition, Larkspur at Creekside, Bar Belles Boutique, and Big Frog Custom T-Shirts.
Chapter books and any children’s books are always welcome.
“Once we start hitting the road, I really think those kids books are going to fly,” Caldwell said.
Those interested in helping the organization or participating in their fall fundraiser should contact comalliteracyfoundation@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.