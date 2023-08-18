Comal Creek Elementary principal Carla Carter, center, participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony with school board members Tim Hennessee, David Krawczynski, Superintendent John E. Chapman and Russ Garner at the Comal Creek dedication ceremony Thursday, August 17, 2023 in New Braunfels.
Comal Creek Elementary principal Carla Carter, center, is presented with the United States and Texas flags by Kenneth Schátte and Ed Taylor representing American Legion Post 179 during the Comal Creek dedication ceremony Thursday, August 17, 2023 in New Braunfels.
Portraits of Lance Cpl. John F. Farias, left, and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer are displayed at Farias-Spitzer Elementary Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in New Braunfels. The campus is named for two former Comal ISD students and graduates of Canyon High School – Lance Cpl. John F. Farias and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer who lost their lives in Afghanistan while serving their country. John passed away in 2011 at the age of 20 and Thomas passed away in 2014 at the age of 23.
Ed Taylor from Walton F. Hoffmann Memorial American Legion Post 179 presents from left, John Spitzer, Jean Spitzer, parents of Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer, Penny Farias and Felix Farias, parents of Lance Cpl. John F. Farias with proclamations at the dedication ceremony for Farias-Spitzer Elementary Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in New Braunfels. The campus is named for two former Comal ISD students and graduates of Canyon High School – Lance Cpl. John F. Farias and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer who lost their lives in Afghanistan while serving their country. John passed away in 2011 at the age of 20 and Thomas passed away in 2014 at the age of 23.
The parents of Lance Cpl. John F. Farias and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony during the dedication of the new Farias-Spitzer Elementary Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in New Braunfels. The campus is named for two former Comal ISD students and graduates of Canyon High School – Lance Cpl. John F. Farias and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer who lost their lives in Afghanistan while serving their country. John passed away in 2011 at the age of 20 and Thomas passed away in 2014 at the age of 23.
Comal Creek Elementary principal Carla Carter, center, participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony with school board members Tim Hennessee, David Krawczynski, Superintendent John E. Chapman and Russ Garner at the Comal Creek dedication ceremony Thursday, August 17, 2023 in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
Comal Creek Elementary principal Carla Carter, center, is presented with the United States and Texas flags by Kenneth Schátte and Ed Taylor representing American Legion Post 179 during the Comal Creek dedication ceremony Thursday, August 17, 2023 in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
Superintendent John E. Chapman speaks at the Comal Creek Elementary dedication ceremony Thursday, August 17, 2023 in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
The Davenport cheerleaders perform at the Comal Creek dedication ceremony Thursday, August 17, 2023 in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
The parents of Lance Cpl. John F. Farias and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony during the dedication of the new Farias-Spitzer Elementary Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in New Braunfels. The campus is named for two former Comal ISD students and graduates of Canyon High School – Lance Cpl. John F. Farias and Sgt. Thomas Z. Spitzer who lost their lives in Afghanistan while serving their country. John passed away in 2011 at the age of 20 and Thomas passed away in 2014 at the age of 23.
The halls and classrooms of two new Comal ISD elementary schools — Farias-Spitzer Elementary and Comal Creek Elementary — will be filled with students and staff Monday as they return for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dedication ceremonies for the schools took place earlier this week, with the ceremony for Farias-Spitzer Elementary occurring Tuesday evening. The school will provide relief for Clear Spring and Freiheit Elementary, according to the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.