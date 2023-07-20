School-aged children through age 18 may receive immunizations through Comal ISD’s back-to-school immunization clinics happening Aug. 3 as they prepare to return to school next month.
The first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Bill Brown Elementary School, located at 20410 Hwy. 46 in Spring Branch. The second will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mountain Valley Elementary School, located at 310 Cannan Rd. in Canyon Lake.
The district’s Director of Health Services Kelli Brooks said the clinics are not exclusive to Comal ISD students, and students from New Braunfels ISD have attended past clinics. District officials try to host these clinics before the beginning of the school year to catch students who did not have a chance to get their vaccines over the summer.
“With getting immunizations, it’s critical to prevent any disease outbreaks,” Brooks said. “We want our students to be healthy and well, and it just prevents outbreaks of some of those vaccine-preventable diseases.”
The out-of-pocket cost will be $10 per shot, according to a media release. All insurance policies will be verified. For families without health insurance, they should write “NA” for all insurance questions when completing registration information.
For pre-K and kindergarten students, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), the diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DTP), the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) and varicella vaccines will be offered. The Hepatitis A and B vaccines will also be available for students who need them, according to a media release.
The meningitis (MCV4) and booster tetanus (Tdap) immunizations are available for sixth and seventh graders and are required for the latter group. The HPV vaccine is optional.
The MCV4 vaccine is available for seniors and is required for all colleges. The Meningitis B vaccines will be available to seniors as well as an optional 2 shot series for the fifth strain of meningitis.
Comal ISD follows the Texas Department of State Health Services’ recommendation compliance for a student to attend school, according to the district’s website.
A student shall show acceptable vaccination evidence prior to entry, attendance, or transfer to a child-care facility or public, private elementary or secondary school in Texas.
A list of Texas minimum state vaccine requirements for kindergarten through twelfth grade students can be found at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/immunization-unit/texas-school-child-care-facility-immunization/texas-minimum-state-vaccine-1.
Anyone interested in participating in a Comal ISD immunization clinic may register here. Walk-ins will be accepted. The vaccine consent form can be found here, and in Spanish, here.
For more information about the clinics or other health services at Comal ISD, contact the district’s director of health services at 830-221-2077 or visit https://www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/HS/home.
