Comal Independent School District will have armed school resource officers at all 34 campuses this school year, the district announced this week.
The district currently has law enforcement officers at middle schools and high schools.
This new initiative will expand that presence to the district’s elementary schools.
Comal ISD spokesperson Steve Stanford said the majority of SROs will be from the Comal County Sheriff’s Department.
“These people are not going to be district employees — they are going to be employed by their respective law enforcement agencies,” Stanford said.
The district will also pay for officers from the Bexar County and Guadalupe County sheriff’s offices and the Bulverde Police Department.
It’s unclear how many more SROs the district will need to hire — and how much it will cost — to reach the goal of an officer at every campus.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has requested 11 new SRO positions to serve Comal ISD schools.
CISD’s initiative comes more than a year after the Uvalde tragedy.
The school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has prompted statewide school safety upgrades.
Comal ISD’s initiative was in the works before the passage of a new Texas law which requires districts to have an armed presence at all school campuses.
“This is not a response to what the legislature did,” Stanford said. “Even if the legislature didn’t mandate this, we would still be doing it.”
The district typically has more law enforcement on campuses during the first week of school.
But Stanford emphasized that having an officer assigned to every campus may not become a reality until later in the school year.
Hiring enough qualified SROs to staff every school is a challenge, said district safety and security director Mario De La Rosa.
“Our law enforcement partners are aggressively recruiting, hiring, and training reserve deputies to fill these crucial roles,” he said. “In the meantime, we will be rotating the SROs we do have at the elementary campuses until we secure enough to have one at each school every day.”
Comal ISD has revamped campus entry vestibules as another safety measure.
“Starting this next school year when visitors come to campus, you have to basically ring the doorbell from the outside,” Stanford said. “Before you even get into the vestibule you’ll have to get buzzed in through the video intercom, and then you’ll be buzzed in again to be let into the office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.