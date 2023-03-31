Comal Independent School District will expand its pre-Kindergarten program for the next school year to comply with state requirements.
The district will add three full-day pre-K locations at Mountain Valley, Comal Creek and Farias Spitzer elementary schools.
Amy Malone, the district’s elementary curriculum director, said that Comal ISD will also change existing half-day programs at other campuses to full-day.
“This investment will provide equitable access to a high-quality education across the district, setting our children up for future success at an early age,” Malone said.
The district offers several types of pre-K programs:
— State mandated, which comes at no cost for eligible families of children who are 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.
— Tuition-based, which is offered to CISD families, uses a lottery system and monthly tuition, for children who are 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.
— Early childhood special education, which offers special education services to children with identified needs beginning when they turn 3 years old.
— Pegasus, which offers district employees a tuition-based pre-K for children ages 3 and 4.
Superintendent John Chapman said pre-K is “critical” for the growing district.
He said Comal ISD should consider a long-term plan for every elementary campus.
“There’s so much data out there right now that states if we can get those (children) in at 4 years old, that they’ll be reading on grade level by third grade,” Chapman said. “If we graduate 1,812 kids a year, why are we not providing pre-K for 1,812 children?”
A Texas law passed in 2019 mandated that all pre-K programs offered to eligible four-year-olds be full-day programs.
Comal ISD received a state waiver that gave the district time to roll out the changes.
Next school year’s expansion could add pre-K slots for more than 400 students.
The initiative will require eight additional rooms and 23 additional teachers and paraprofessionals.
Expansion will likely cost the district about $982,000.
In Texas, schools don’t have to provide transportation for state-mandated pre-K programs.
“We do currently offer … if the child is coming to school with a sibling, they’re able to ride the bus, or if they’re going home with a sibling, they’re able to ride the bus, if it’s in their zone and it’s serviceable,” Malone said.
The district is exploring partnerships with other local early childhood centers to further expand pre-K offerings, Malone said.
“For example, we have several on the 281 corridor — they’re very interested in partnering with us,” she said. “And that means we work with them, and they provide the space. We hire the teachers and they use our curriculum.”
Pre-K programs are for in-district students.
The district is also considering adding pre-K at Freiheit Elementary School in the 2024-2025 school year, if space allows.
