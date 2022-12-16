With a new superintendent in the driver’s seat, Comal ISD is looking to make improvements to help the district run more efficiently by becoming a district of innovation.
Becoming a district of innovation will allow the district to exempt itself from select education statutes, such as classroom size reporting and teacher certification, to better fit the needs of the district.
District of innovation stems from a 2015 legislative bill to grant public schools the same educational flexibilities afforded to charter schools, and has been implemented by nearly 90% of districts across the state.
Recently, New Braunfels ISD became a district of innovation.
The neighboring district’s plan took aim at school start dates to adjust to area tourism needs, created alternative methods of receiving credit to accommodate different learning styles and allowed more disciplinary actions for students in lower grades.
One area both districts are targeting is the need for a back-up plan in the case of a teaching shortage.
District of innovation gives districts an opportunity to waive mandatory teaching certifications to allow qualified instructors to teach areas a candidate may have expertise in rather than leaving a position vacant.
“Having the flexibility to be able to give our students a teacher that is qualified to get them on a path of success in the career field without having a teacher certification is vital,” said Mandy Epley, former CISD acting superintendent.
Hiring policies were among the early recommendations presented to the board Thursday night along with reporting class size waivers and school start date.
Other exemption possibilities include teacher benefits such as duty-free lunch and planning periods, and the 90% attendance rule where in unusual circumstances, like cases of a terminal illness, a student can still graduate with their peers.
“I’ve used (district of innovation plans) in two former districts — some we’ve never had to use,” Superintendent John Chapman said. “There have been times in my career, just like a terminal illness, that we literally could not have a child graduate because we didn’t have that as an exemption in place. There’s a number of things that we’re not going to change the rules, we’re still going to be doing things as written in law, but it just gives us that flexibility to allow us for additional opportunities.”
The board of trustees approved the creation of a district of innovation planning committee to develop a plan then present it to the board during a meeting where the board can then vote on it.
Following board approval, the plan will head to the Texas Education Agency to be signed by the commissioner before it takes effect.
