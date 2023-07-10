In August, Pieper Ranch Middle School’s gifted and talented (GT) facilitator A’ndrea Fisher will embark on an exploration from Bali to Singapore on the National Geographic Orion ship. With her, she will have a list comprising hundreds of questions her students have come up with, from queries about marine life and water pollution to the politics behind relocating Indonesia’s capital.
The approximately 220 current and incoming students will be part of Fisher’s stateside expedition team throughout her voyage as she strives to bring their wonders and curiosities to the forefront. Officials at the National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions selected Fisher for the expedition, naming her a 2023 Grosvenor Teaching Fellow.
Every year, hundreds of educators in North America apply for one of the 50 spots. Those selected are passionate about bringing the world into their classroom and sparking curiosity in the minds of their students.
“Using the itinerary we have, I’m trying to make sure I’m really connecting in ‘the kids want to know more about this, they’re really excited about this,’” Fisher said. “And the really cool part is I’m traveling with some other educators and then the professionals, the staff from the ship that work both for Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic, can be those resources to help enrich it more but also make connections when we get back to the classroom.”
Fisher is passionate about amplifying students’ voices, helping them find ways to express themselves and getting kids interested in learning so that they will seek out more information on their own. Fostering a curious mindset has always been an integral part of her gifted and talented classroom, and she loves having the opportunity to watch students grow their curiosities, find their voice and become more sure of themselves from the sixth to eighth grades, she said.
She is currently working on her doctorate in sustainability education, with a research focus on how to incorporate collaborative, intentional activities in the middle school GT classroom to help promote student voices, Fisher said.
She has worked in Comal ISD for 10 years, and district officials recently named her as the 2023 Secondary District Teacher of the Year.
Fisher never shies away from integrating fun and goofy learning opportunities in her classroom, she said. She is always willing to dress up, celebrates “Speak like a pirate day” with her students, and incorporates a six- to eight-week project in her curriculum where students pretend they have been in a plane crash and have to establish a thriving society in the woods.
“We can do the problem solving, we can do the analyzing of the same things, but doing it in an awesome, fun manner, that creates those moments that they remember,” Fisher said.
Participating stateside during the expedition will encourage the “explorer mindset” among Fisher’s students that National Geographic supports — and help show them that the places and ideas they learn about are not just in books, she said.
“These passionate, deserving educators will have the opportunity to bring real-world experiences back to their classrooms as engaging resources and tools to inspire the next generation of planetary stewards,” said National Geographic Society Chief Education Officer Deborah Grayson in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.