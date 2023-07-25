Comal ISD is hiring for all positions amid fast district growth and is hosting two summer job fairs in August. These will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 30 at the Comal ISD Support Services Office, located at 1404 IH 35 North in New Braunfels.
Available positions include after-school childcare, child nutrition, custodians, facilities maintenance, both instructional and office staff paraprofessionals, teachers, technology, transportation, special education and substitutes, according to a media release. There is a high demand for teachers, bus drivers, instructional paraprofessionals, licensed specialists in school psychology (LSSP) and licensed speech pathologists (LSP).
Comal ISD serves 10 communities, including Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, Fischer, New Braunfels, the northern tip of San Antonio, Sattler, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch and Startzville. It covers 589 square miles, including Comal County and portions of Bexar, Guadalupe, Hays and Kendall counties.
The district comprises 20 elementary campuses, two of which are opening this fall. It includes seven middle school campuses with a new campus under construction, five comprehensive high schools and two schools of choice, according to the release.
Available positions can be found at www.comalisd.org/jobs/. Those needing further assistance can call 830-221-2102.
