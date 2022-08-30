When Comal ISD announced its search for a new superintendent, the board asked for community input — over 1,800 responded to the call to voice the qualities they’d like to see in their next superintendent.
The online survey, which opened on Friday, July 15, consisted of questions such as candidate experience and education, areas the future leader should focus on and district concerns to be addressed.
While the survey closed Sunday, Aug. 7, results and responses won’t be published until a later date via the superintendent search webpage. Additional feedback collected during the community forum held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Smithson Valley High School will also be made available.
“We appreciate the community providing their thoughts on the qualities that the next superintendent should possess,” Board President Jason York said. “The board has reviewed the survey responses and the feedback from the community forum and that input will help guide us as we move forward in this process.”
The community forum brought together concerned members of the public saying they wanted a superintendent who valued communication and transparency, and a leader who will focus on teacher retention and the district’s rapid growth.
During the meeting, those in attendance requested transparency as the board’s search advances, with concerns raised over the number of applicants the board is choosing from, along with applicant diversity in experience and location.
The board doesn’t plan on revealing the number of applications they received, which were submitted from Friday, July 15 through Monday, Aug. 15, until the finalist has been publicly named.
There is no set timeline for when a successor to former Superintendent Andrew Kim, who stepped down in June, might be named, but the board is taking its time in selecting a leader that best fits the needs of the district.
At the Aug. 22 board meeting, members of the board took the first steps in the selection process during a closed session where they began narrowing the list of applicants.
“We are very pleased with the quality of applicants who applied to be Comal ISD’s next superintendent,” York said. “What this tells us is that not only is Comal ISD a destination district for families, but also for top-notch school district leaders.”
Once announced the finalist will undergo a month-long waiting period before assuming the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.