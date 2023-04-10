Come May 6, voters will decide on a $634.6 million bond proposal for Comal Independent School District.
The bond package’s three propositions focus on building new facilities and updating old buildings in the vast and fast-growing district of more than 28,000 students.
If approved, the proposals would not increase the district’s tax rate, according to district officials.
Comal ISD spokesperson Steve Stanford said the proposal is well under the $650 million threshold that would have raised the tax rate.
Proposition A: Growth and investment
The district is proposing about $560.7 million to build new schools and address safety and security.
“Our student population growth is really driving the need for these new facilities, Stanford said.
Comal ISD has grown by about 10,000 students in the last decade.
In another 10 years, the district will serve more than 42,000 students.
The bonds in Proposition A would fund three new elementary schools to address capacity issues at Bill Brown, Johnson Ranch, Oak Creek and Freiheit elementary schools.
The funds would also build a ninth middle school for the district to address capacity at Canyon Middle School.
The new facilities would help accommodate future growth in the Mayfair development.
Proposition A would fund a new Life Bridges campus. The program educates young adults with disabilities.
“It’s an important program that helps these students learn independent life skills,” Stanford said. “Right now they’re using a metal building next to Church Hill Middle School.”
Officials are proposing using bond funds to renovate or expand golf, tennis, baseball, wrestling, soccer and dance facilities at the district’s high schools.
The bond would also expand the ag barn at Davenport High School and add a new poultry barn.
“These facilities support programs that make kids want to come to school,” Stanford said. “They get to participate, be part of a team, or learn a new skill.”
Funds would be used for electrical, HVAC and roofing projects across the district.
“We do regular maintenance projects, but these are the large-scale, big ticket items,” Stanford said.
School safety projects were top of mind for the Comal Forward committee and the school board.
Proposition A would improve campus security equipment.
The funds would also create an emergency operations space within the district’s support services facility.
“We’re also proposing extending W-Fi beyond the exterior walls so that our law enforcement and first responders have quick access to our systems,” Stanford said.
Proposition B: Stadium projects
About $46 million for Comal ISD stadium projects will be on the 2023 bond election ballot.
Proposition B asks voters to approve a bleacher replacement at the Canyon Lake High School stadium.
The new bleachers will have more than one exit.
The proposal would also expand bleachers and add a field house at Davenport.
“Davenport really outpaced our growth projections,” Stanford said.
The field house next to the natatorium would free up other buildings for programs like ROTC.
Proposition C: Technology
Comal ISD’s Proposition C would fund student learning devices, classroom audio and visual equipment, more Wi-Fi access and internet infrastructure across the district, at a price tag of $28 million.
“The STAAR test is now online, so we want to ensure that students are familiar with their devices throughout the year, not just before test time,” Stanford said. “That’s a lot of new devices when you’re growing by 1,000 students a year.”
The 2023 bond proposals were crafted through recommendations from the Comal Forward committee and the Comal ISD school board.
Early voting begins on Monday, April 24. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
To learn more about the individual projects proposed in the bond package, visit www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/BOND2023 .
