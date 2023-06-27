The Comal ISD Board of Trustees adopted a $305 million general fund budget for the 2023-2024 school year Thursday night.
The budget reflects the district’s growth and associated costs. Examples include the expansion of the pre-kindergarten program and two elementary schools to open this fall — Comal Creek Elementary and Farias-Spitzer Elementary.
“This year’s budget reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility as we continue to face rapid growth and ensure the academic success of every student,” Comal ISD Board President Russ Garner said. “This budget will allow us to achieve our mission of providing opportunities for all by working together as a community and focusing on students’ current and future needs.”
The board of trustees adopted the budget to align with the district’s five-year strategic plan and support six key priorities. These include parent and community engagement, facilities growth and planning, employee recruitment and retention, student safety and support, academic success and instruction as well as college, career and military readiness.
The budget is based on a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.23, and the board will vote to adopt the 2023-2024 tax rate this September.
