After the Comal ISD board of trustees couldn’t agree on a Bulverde Middle School mascot, the naming committee went back to the drawing board and returned with overwhelming community support for the Bobcats, which the board unanimously approved last Thursday.
“We have spoken quite a bit about this, and (are) just trying to do right by our community,” CISD Board of Trustees Vice President Michelle Ross said. “This is exactly what we are here to do.”
When the initial recommendations were presented to the board last month, the Bobcats was the top choice followed by the Bears and the Bucks.
Not on the list — the Bulls.
After examining CISD school feeder patterns and how each elementary, middle and high school naturally progressed into the next, board trustee Amanda Jones suggested the Bulls.
“There was a lot of positive feedback in my area, as it does affect it, about the Bulverde Bulls, and just the thought of how it does satisfy the Smithson Valley Ranger aspect, but also kind of that coliseum arena, so to speak for the Pieper Warriors as well,” Jones said. “A lot of teachers and a lot of people in my area really enjoyed that, and because it’s not the cat going into the Cougar feeder pattern.”
Ross had concerns about the Bulls and its distant connection to the Bulverde area.
“In Bulverde the Bobcats is a big piece of history,” Ross said. “That’s why we named it Bulverde Middle School and took Bulverde Hills out because of that piece of history … Being right in the heart of Bulverde, this absolutely needs to go back to committee.”
While the board made decisions on mascots for Farias-Spitzer Elementary School, which was named after two fallen Marines, and Comal Creek Elementary, they wanted to get further community input before making a decision.
The committee met at the end of October to discuss additional mascot options for the future middle school and came up with the Raiders, Generals and Commanders along with the Bobcats.
After sending these selections out to the community for a vote, they received about 1,200 responses with 67.4% voting for the feline mascot — the board listened and elected to make Bulverde Middle School the Bobcats.
