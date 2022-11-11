Like most teenagers, Canyon High School graduate Lance Cpl. John F. Farias had a flair for making people laugh.
He was always trying to make people laugh — even though it would get him into a bit of trouble, said Penny Farias, his mother.
Farias was a loving son and brother, a dedicated athlete and loyal friend — most of all Farias loved his country.
Deeply affected by the events of 9/11, Farias knew he wanted to serve his country and eventually signed up for the U.S. Marine Corps, and was placed on the frontlines.
His mother recalls the day she learned he joined the armed forces.
Farias took his mother to the recruitment office where he told her the news.
“He said, ‘Mom, I want to go, let’s go for a ride,’ so I said, ‘Okay,’ so we went for a ride,” Farias’ mother said. “He took me to the Marine office, and I said, ‘What are we doing here?’ I learned then and there that he had already signed up … (Farias) had always wanted to be in the Marines.”
Despite slight reservations about him being on the frontlines, Farias’ mother was proud of her Marine.
The patriot put his life on the line and was ultimately shot and killed in combat by Taliban forces in Afghanistan on June 25, 2011.
During his service Farias selflessly took up the role of machine gunner after a fellow soldier was injured.
Even though he had no formal training, Farias’ commanding officer said he picked it up and went with it, going on to save many lives.
His brave sacrifice hasn’t been forgotten, and Farias was recently recognized by the Comal ISD Board of Trustees by naming a new elementary school after the fallen hero.
Farias-Spitzer Elementary School was named after Farias and fellow Marine, Sgt. Thomas Zachary Spitzer, who was a Canyon High School graduate and close friend of Farias’ who perished in the line of duty.
The honor came as a shock to Farias’ family, but his mother was thrilled her son would be remembered by future generations walking the halls of a school in his former school district.
“It’s a huge, huge honor for us,” Penny Farias said. “We’re proud that they’re going to remember those boys.”
The district paid further tribute to the New Braunfels heroes by adopting the Bulldogs, which is the U.S. Marine Corps mascot, as the elementary school’s official mascot during a board meeting last month.
Since Farias’ death, the New Braunfels community has rallied around the family and honored his sacrifice in many ways — the school naming the most recent.
The overwhelming support for both men is something Farias’ mother will never forget and is deeply honored by.
“New Braunfels really came out for those two boys, so it means a lot that people really care so much,” she said. “They really honor people like (Farias).”
