Following the departure of Comal ISD superintendent Andrew Kim last month, the board has officially begun its search to fill his vacancy and is asking the public for help finding a suitable replacement.
Along with the board of trustees’s decision to open up the application process on Friday, July 15, the district sent out a public survey to the community and announced that they would be holding a public meeting where people are invited to share their feedback.
“While we know that we are looking for someone who will build upon the foundation of success already established here in Comal ISD, the Board of Trustees believes that it is important that we seek input from the community as we search for the District’s next superintendent,” Comal ISD Board of Trustees President Jason York said.
The survey sent out by the district will allow the board to gather information from the public on what they would like to see from a potential superintendent and use the responses to aid in their selection process.
Some of the questions cover topics such as candidate experience, including personal education, the most important qualities the community wants in their future leader and select the areas that the public would like to see the next superintendent focus on.
Additional survey questions include fill in the blank portions where members of the community can directly address the immediate concerns they have for the district and allow those participating in the questionnaire to submit hypothetical questions to the future superintendent.
Community members looking to take part in the survey can do so online by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ComalISD_Superintendent_Search_Survey_FINAL — surveys will be available from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, Aug. 7.
Those looking to voice their feedback in person will have the opportunity to do so on Wednesday, Aug. 10 during a community meeting at Smithson Valley High School from 6 to 7 p.m.
Interested superintendent candidates can submit their application online at www.comalisd.org/SuperintendentSearch/. Applications should consist of a letter discussing qualifications and interest in the position, a statement of education administration philosophy, resume and letters of reference and a copy of their superintendent certificate. All applications must be handed in by the Aug.15 deadline.
If selected and confirmed by the district’s board of trustees, the new superintendent will take the position previously held by Kim, who served as superintendent for 10 years before he announced he would be stepping down from the role for personal reasons.
The board of trustees is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, July 19 to discuss several items on the agenda, including a district safety and security update and an update on the 2022 STAAR testing results for grades 3-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.