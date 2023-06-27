The Canyon High School softball team was recognized by the Comal ISD Board of Trustees on June 22 for its second-place finish in the state 5A softball tournament. The Cougarettes ended an amazing season with a record of 32-1.
The team went into its final game undefeated and made headlines and gained new fans along the way. A few individual honors from this team include Haley Carmona who was named the Alamo City girls softball Athlete of the Year by the San Antonio Express-News. Carmona and Sabrina Servantes were chosen to play in the 23rd Annual Austin Area All-Star Game and head coach Kevin Randle was selected as coach of the South team. Randle was also named Coach of the Year by the Express-News.
The 2023 Canyon softball team was guided by head coach Kevin Randle and assistant coaches Jessica Batey, Nicolas Olvera and Terrie Nowlin, as well as athletic trainer Tara Farr.
The team roster includes: Dee Dee Baldwin, Reese Van Bibber, Haley Carmona, Katelyn Felderhoff, Bella Gusman, Riley Hester, Markaylee Maldonado, Shelby Miller, Bryleigh Morgan, Ariana Reyna, Sabrina Servantes, McKenzie Stindt, Harley Vestal, Brooklyn Wiley Elizabeth Yaws, Olivia Bonillas (manager) and Kaylen Stindt (manager).
