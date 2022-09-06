A Canyon High School volleyball game against Hays High School turned sour when attendees in the Canyon section allegedly made racial comments towards members of the opposing team Friday evening.
Comal Independent School District is actively investigating the claims, and anyone found to have engaged in the inappropriate behavior will be disciplined to the fullest extent, said Mandy Epley, the district’s acting superintendent, in a letter to parents Saturday.
“Comal ISD and Canyon High School will not tolerate this sort of behavior as it does not represent who we are as a district or as a campus,” Epley said.
Members of the Hays High School volleyball team expressed disappointment over the unsatisfactory response from Canyon High School and the administrator on duty in a letter Tuesday.
“It is unfortunate that our voices and concerns were not fully trusted, heard, and respected because adults did not hear the comments — only student-athletes heard,” the letter said. “If the students involved could not be identified at that moment, the entire student section should have been removed.”
Furthermore the letter didn’t place blame on the Canyon volleyball team, but rather on the section of students who represent the school, and the failure of the administration to appropriately address the situation.
Since the incidents, the Hays High School volleyball team say it’s received an outpouring of support, and other schools have come forward sharing similar experiences at other schools or events.
The letter did not specify the location of other incidents, and did not specify the district or any of its schools.
“Last Friday was not just an instance of ‘kids being kids,’” the team said. “It is an example of blatant racism, and anyone who sat by or sits by and allows it to happen is equally as responsible as the students that used the inappropriate language to begin with. If you do not stand against racism, you stand with it.”
The interim superintendent apologized on behalf of the district to coaches, players and members of the Hays High School community for comments made.
“Please be assured that we will get to the bottom of this issue and that Comal ISD will not tolerate any racially intolerant behavior,” Epley said.
