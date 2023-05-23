The Smithson Valley High School gym is filled with balloons, college pennants, uniformed servicemen and women and proud parents.
It’s the school’s annual “signing day” — but not only for the students who have seen success on the football field or the volleyball court.
At each high school, Comal Independent School District recognizes students pursuing special programs or military careers after high school.
Lauren Kiesling, the school’s college and career advisor, said the celebration mirrors signing day ceremonies for students who have committed to collegiate athletic programs.
“So if they’re military bound, going straight into the workforce, or if they’re super involved on campus, like with our theatre kids who are continuing that into college, we want to honor that, too,” she said.
Monday’s ceremony honored students who will study theatre and music, journalism and communications.
The school also recognized graduates who have decided to enlist in the U.S. armed forces.
Justin Schrubb, a senior who will join the U.S. Army, said he’s always known he would pursue a military career.
“I think this event is important to recognize the people that have the courage to step up and enlist and serve in the military,” Schrubb said.
Students shouldn’t be worried if they don’t have a clear plan for post-graduation life, Kiesling said.
“I feel like that’s a huge pressure for these kids,” she said. “They come into my office pulling their hair out, saying that everyone knows where they want to go and what job they want to have. But it’s OK to not know right now, and it’s great to pursue a different path.”
