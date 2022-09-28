After announcing a lone finalist for superintendent, Comal Independent School District is welcoming a second Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD) transplant as its new executive director of safety and security.
Earlier this week CISD announced it’s welcoming a new head of district safety and security in Mario De La Rosa, who since 2018 has served in the same role for the Dallas-area school district new superintendent John Chapman III comes from.
De La Rosa comes to Comal ISD with 27 years of school safety and security and law enforcement experience, including time as a U.S. border patrol agent and ICE criminal investigator with U.S. customs and the department of homeland security.
The new executive director replacing Ruby Moseley has also served as director of safety and security for Round Rock Independent School District, and is used to communicating with families and working together with other agencies during emergency situations.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. De La Rosa to Comal ISD,” said Mandy Epley, acting superintendent. “He will continue our safety and security initiatives which focus on preventing and mitigating as many issues as we can so that our students feel safe and are able to reach their full potential.”
The district currently has a strict visitation procedure, which includes electronic controlled access doors, security camera monitoring and a lockdown alert system equipped with visual and vocal queues.
De La Rosa will continue to uphold the district’s safety and security measures such as emergency preparedness through drills and signage, crime prevention through campus communication and reporting systems, and in the event of an emergency, partner with local law enforcement and first responder agencies.
In addition, Comal ISD campuses invite fully-vetted members of the community to provide an extra presence to deter potential crime and serve as a second set of eyes in campus hallways while interacting positively with faculty, staff and students.
De La Rosa will officially take on the responsibility Monday, Oct. 3.
For more information on the district’s safety and security initiatives or to find out how to volunteer in the hallways of a Comal ISD campus visit https://www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/safety-and-security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.