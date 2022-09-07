Comal ISD students and parents could see some transportation relief later this year as the district is expected to bring six more bus drivers onboard.
After allotting new drivers to replace those who don’t drive the entire year, the district will evaluate the driver situation come October to establish if routes can be condensed or added.
Meanwhile the district seeks to hire new drivers to mitigate the shortage affecting school districts across the country, and some a little closer to home such as Garland ISD in North Texas, Lake Travis ISD, which also cut bus routes, and other San Antonio-area districts.
Factors contributing to the shortage include working hours, competing wages with other industries, cost of living and student behavioral issues that dissuade potential applicants.
The district wants to hire at least 12-14 drivers, and pay drivers based on experience at an average wage of $20 an hour. Some additional incentive-based opportunities include paid training and attendance pay.
Even with other school districts offering more pay, those districts still can’t get drivers through the door, said Steve Stanford, CISD executive director of communications.
Roughly a month before school started the district announced it would be instituting no-service zones, cutting down the routes and the drivers needed to run them.
Several impact studies helped determine the effect on areas based on factors like income and population, and Comal ISD worked hard to ensure neighborhoods weren’t split by the zones.
No-service zones were designed to eliminate bus routes in areas closest to campuses, leaving thousands of students across the district trying to find alternative modes of transportation.
Given the scope of how the no-service zones were designed, the number of buses allocated to each campus would differ based on areas with highly populated neighborhoods versus schools in more rural areas, Stanford said.
“The schools that are sitting in the middle of a neighborhood may just have one bus, but the vast majority of our schools do not sit in master plan developments,” Stanford said.
For instance, Hoffmann Lane Elementary isn’t located in a neighborhood and has more buses than a school like Timberwood Park, which is in the middle of neighborhoods and only has one bus, Stanford said.
“We know we’re doing something that’s going to be unpopular, we know we’re doing something that is going to cause concerns and hardships for some families,” Stanford said. “It doesn’t matter what you choose, both were going to be bad in some way — which one’s just going to have the least amount of negatives?”
Last year the district implemented rolling route cancellations, which didn’t provide families with a way to deviate transportation plans, and wasn’t an equitable solution to the issue.
To ease the strain on parents the district executed early drop-off times, and encouraged participation in after school activities to give them extra time for student pick-up.
Along with the shortage, other transportation issues have been raised by parents, like bus overcrowding.
Recently a CISD parent claimed her child was made to sit on the floor of the bus to a San Antonio news station.
Stanford addressed the allegations saying the issue was fixed the next morning by rebalancing the bus to accommodate unexpected occupancy after the bus driver brought it up to the district.
When rebalancing a bus, sometimes additional trips are required.
The executive communications director wanted to assure the public buses don’t depart unless everyone has a seat — it’s standard procedure.
As of Aug. 31 Comal ISD has a total of 91 routes — 65 allotted for general education and 26 for special needs students. The district has 70 full-time drivers, and with the additional six drivers, still needs 21 drivers.
