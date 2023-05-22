As Texas prepares to mark one year since the state’s deadliest school shooting, local districts are working to improve campus safety.
Comal Independent School District officials recently updated the school board on several security measures funded by the 2021 bond.
During the May 18 meeting, Comal ISD school safety specialist Richard Renaud said this round of “proactive” security upgrades at campus entrances should be finished by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“We will install new video intercom master stations, which will allow us to monitor and communicate with visitors prior to them entering the buildings,” Renaud said.
The district will replace existing panic buttons with covered “toggle” buttons.
“That will allow us to quickly lock down the building in the event of an emergency, while eliminating accidental activations,” Renaud said.
All main entry exterior doors will default to the closed and locked position, as mandated by state law.
The district will work with front office staff over the summer to train them on the upgrades.
Comal ISD will also educate parents and the community about the enhanced security processes.
School board member Courtney Biasatti said training is a valuable part of the “much-needed” safety upgrades.
“Just like anything, change is hard, but (our staff are) going to catch on, and they’ll be rocking and rolling by the first couple weeks of school,” Biasatti said. “As a parent, I am very glad to see that this is happening before the next school year.”
Comal ISD voters recently approved more safety and security funding in the 2023 bond election.
The funds will create a district emergency operations space, add more security cameras and extend Wi-Fi access beyond campus exterior walls for law enforcement and first responders.
