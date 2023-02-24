Comal County is growing rapidly, and local schools are no exception.
But the Comal Independent School District faces a daunting task when it comes to budgeting money for competitive teacher salaries.
Superintendent John Chapman said at Thursday’s school board meeting that the district needs to “put our money where our mouth is” on teacher compensation.
It’s necessary, he said, in order to persuade educators to stay local instead of going to San Antonio or Austin.
“If we’re going to hire and we’re going to keep the best, we can’t always say it’s because of where we live,” Chapman said. “That’s a great thought, but (teachers) can live here and go to work somewhere else.”
A 2019 Texas law mandates that 30% of a school district’s budget go to increasing staff compensation.
Members of the district’s compensation task force presented to the Comal ISD board on Thursday with recommendations for how to improve staff pay and incentives.
The group of teachers and paraprofessionals recommended that the district boost compensation for speech language pathologists and physical and occupational therapists.
Another recommendation would be to increase stipends for head baseball, softball and soccer coaches.
An increase of $1,000 would make those stipends equal to that of other head coaches, and would cost the district another $15,000.
The task force recommended boosting the stipend for athletic trainers by $750, an increase that would cost about $8,200.
The district’s state-mandated compensation increases will likely cost about $5.4 million.
The task force recommended that the district award pay increases to teachers if there is an opportunity to improve upon the state-mandated salary boost.
Chapman called the group’s suggestions “exceptional.” He said they should be “highly considered” as the board moves forward with budget planning.
Board member Tim Hennessee said that he knows teachers are stretched thin.
“They are going above and beyond, hitting multiple campuses within a day just to service the needs of our children,” he said. “We want to make (compensation) changes and we want to do better. Things don’t happen overnight, unfortunately, because of budget cycles.”
The Texas Association of School Boards will do a salary survey for the district from April to June.
The survey will show how Comal ISD’s salary and incentives compare to similar districts across Texas.
Survey data will likely be reported too late for next school year’s budget decisions, but will inform future budgets.
Comal Independent School District is projected to have 1,400 new students in the next school year.
That would bring the district’s total to nearly 30,000 students in 32 schools.
The Comal ISD board approved 100 more teachers to serve the growing student body. The new teacher positions are expected to cost the district an additional $6.5 million.
School principals will likely post the open positions before spring break.
District staff will return to the board later this spring to request additional non-teacher staff positions for the 2023-24 school year.
