Comal ISD is one step closer to calling for a 2023 bond after meeting to discuss the preliminary bond worth around $588 million put together by the Comal Forward Committee.
The proposed amount, which includes costs for expansions and infrastructure fixes along with several new schools, wouldn’t have a large impact on the Comal County taxpayer, if any.
While the board is nowhere near calling for a bond, it is taking community input to heart.
“One of the things that we’ve talked about for years as a board … (was) we want your community input,” Board President Jason York said. “We’ve got a lot of decisions to make that are going to impact all these students for generations to come.”
The committee has met several times over the last few weeks acting as a community sounding board to identify areas the district should focus its attention on.
Safety and security, land, buses and school growth were among the top areas the committee pinpointed for the bond to address.
The aforementioned concerns were included in the general proposition amounting to just over $551 million.
The bond would add three elementary schools and one new middle school to account for the projected growth of the district. It also includes the purchase of land for one future elementary, middle and high school at an estimated cost of $28 million.
Along with making room for more schools, the proposition zeros in on the district’s fleet of buses by adding another 40 with the majority going toward replacing buses on their last legs.
Taking a look at future safety and security measures, the committee took a strong liking to a more unified safety and security system.
Replacements to the access control systems and door hardware, along with other outdoor camera and infrastructure updates, would be addressed in this iteration of the bond.
“We saw that there was a greater opportunity for all our systems and software … to speak under one language,” Superintendent John E. Chapman III said. “These are (things) would (not only) nice to have, but (things) we really need to have as we continue to really tighten safety and security over the course of the next 5 to 10 years.”
The general proposition would include minor athletic changes by adding two tennis courts with seating for Davenport High School while replacing a tennis court at Canyon High School, expanding bleacher seating at Mountain Valley Middle School and renovations to the concession stand, dugouts and press box at Smithson Valley High School.
As a result of a recent state senate bill certain athletics must be included as a separate proposition, which was brought to the committee as
Proposition B.
Suggested projects to go on the athletic proposition were golf practice facilities for Canyon, Canyon Lake and Smithson Valley high schools, replacement batting cages at Canyon Lake High School, a Davenport field house and new soccer and wrestling facility for Smithson Valley.
The committee chose not to include any of these on the 2023 preliminary bond.
If the bond is called, Proposition C would address some minor changes to the stadiums at Canyon Lake and Davenport high schools, costing nearly $9 million.
The technology proposition seemed to bring about a general consensus from the committee.
Proposition D would add AV equipment for nearly 2,000 classrooms, replace outdated devices and add new ones, and enhance outdoor Wi-Fi systems to act as an additional learning space, along with being an extra safety and security measure.
Before calling a bond in February the committee will meet to discuss possible changes and considerations made by the board then present a second recommendation during the Jan. 26 board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.