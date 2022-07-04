Smithson Valley High School’s class of 2022 has a new valedictorian.
In the days following the high school graduation ceremony held on May 28, it was found that a miscalculation by the school meant the salutatorian was actually supposed to be named valedictorian.
In light of the recent change, Comal ISD announced that Smithson Valley High school graduate Ava Roat has been declared the school’s new valedictorian for the class of 2022.
After informing Roat of the miscalculation, district administrators issued an apology to the former salutatorian of her graduating class of 706 students, according to a press release from CISD.
“Ava has distinguished herself as Valedictorian of Smithson Valley High School,” said Mandy Epley, acting superintendent for CISD. “The calculation of rank has been corrected to reflect that she is indeed Smithson Valley High School’s highest-ranking graduate.”
While Roat was able to fulfill the duties of salutatorian during the graduation ceremony, which allowed her to give a public speech, the misplaced secondary title left her without some of the scholarships awarded for top graduating seniors, which promises to pay first year college tuition, according to the teen’s mother, Julie Roat.
“I’ve kind of been told my whole life that if I jump through this hoop, or if I make this grade, or if I get perfect scores on standardized tests that I would have scholarship awards,” Ava Roat said. “ To find out that your work did come to fruition in a way that is really financially impactful, and that I can no longer use that scholarship because I was forced to forfeit it (is disheartening).”
The school district calculates the official school ranking twice a year — once in January and again in June after the completion of the second semester, according to the director of counseling and student support, Curtis Herring.
Upon calculating Roat’s class standing during her next to last semester, she was ranked second in her class, and following the school’s final semester’s unofficial ranking calculation, which was done by hand, Roat’s position remained the same.
The error was found during the school’s final class ranking calculations, which follows the graduation ceremony, and it was discovered that Roat was actually the school’s valedictorian for the school’s 2022 graduating class.
“It felt kind of like all of my hard work meant nothing, because I had been working towards this goal very fervently for the majority of my education, and then, unfortunately to not be able to have that recognition on graduation day, it felt like that was the only day that it mattered,” Roat said.
Throughout her high school career, she maintained a 4.0 GPA every semester, and was named a National Merit Commended Scholar and a College Board National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Scholar.
“I’ve always been driven academically,” Roat said. “I look at my parents who have modeled the value of hard work. I don’t ever want to settle for anything but the best that I can give.”
Roat’s drive and determination extends into extracurricular activities — including student organizations such as Humans of SV, the Key Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Students United for Respect and Equality.
Throughout her time in many of these clubs, she stepped into important leadership roles, which gave her the opportunity to serve the campus and community in several service projects.
The recent graduate was involved in a campus recycling program through Humans of SV, which had Roat sorting through trash to collect recycling around the school on a weekly basis for two years.
Another service project was through the Key Club, where she helped organize a diaper drive for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and students collected infant care products for patients of the hospital, and has multiplicated its collection efforts over the years.
“Being involved in student organizations on campus,” Roat said. “(It) provides you with a sense of community. Being on such a big campus, these organizations provide you with the opportunity to gain a sense of purpose.”
Roat graduated with over 60 hours of college credit through advanced placement and dual credit courses while working part time in the food service industry and volunteering in the community. She plans to attend Baylor University in the fall where she will major in biology and Spanish, and later obtain a degree in medicine.
