With two weeks of school under its belt, Comal ISD is adjusting dress code wording to clarify the permitted placement of holes in pants and length of tops worn with leggings.
Yoga pants, leggings, or similar clothing items are to be worn with a top that completely covers the student’s backside while allowing bottoms with holes if the exposed area is below mid-thigh.
Original dress code states, “Yoga pants, leggings, jeggings, or similar clothing may only be worn with a top that extends to at least mid-thigh” is now, “Yoga pants, leggings, jeggings or similar clothing may only be worn with a top that fully covers the posterior.”
The wording of, “All pants, shorts, and skirts must be worn at the waist or upper hip and must not have holes or frays above the knee,” changed to, “All pants, shorts, and skirts must be worn at the waist or upper hip and must not have holes or frays that expose skin above the mid-thigh.”
“We made these modifications to the dress code language to provide clarity with these particular clothing items,” said Steve Stanford, executive director of communications for Comal ISD.
The district had no intention of altering the dress code, but began drafting a rewording as questions were raised at the start of term over the definition of “mid-thigh,” Stanford said.
One Comal ISD parent said several parents had made complaints over the enforcement of the dress code toward the end of the school year, including Jessica Gardinier.
Last year Gardinier sent her daughter, who was in third grade, to school wearing an age-appropriate romper with asymmetrical straps. The teacher pulled her aside and said the strap wasn’t thick enough, and therefore wasn’t appropriate for school.
“The first thing she said when she got in the car was, ‘My teacher didn’t like my outfit,’ and then she actually carried it with her and would say certain days, ‘My teacher’s gonna like that outfit’ or ‘My teacher might not like that,’” Gardinier said. “She was trying to figure out what to wear based … because she doesn’t want to get pulled aside again, because it feels like she’s in trouble.”
Gardinier worries about long-term impacts to a child’s self-esteem and mental health when it comes to publicly enforcing dressing standards, but appreciates the attempt schools are making to amend the policy.
Craig Mabey, parent to two daughters and a son attending Canyon High School, expressed similar sentiments toward dress code enforcement.
“I think it’s more of a hindrance to the girls and their psyche,” Mabey said. “Being told that you can’t wear that, or you can’t look like that. What damage is that doing to their ego?”
Students come in all shapes and sizes, and an outfit might look different depending on the wearer, Mabey said.
An internet user named Fashion For OUR Future, who represents the students of Smithson Valley High School, took it a step further by creating a petition encouraging the district to update its policy.
“For the past few years the dress code has been very biased and hypocritical,” the user said. “The code established for this upcoming school year has not only caused a struggle on students, but for parents as well. Finding clothes that meet the criteria is very difficult.”
The user continued to lament on the hardships of limited clothing selection that meet school standards, the costs of the items, and rules restricting self-expression.
“While some of the new rules may be understandable, others can also be very biased to young ladies,” the user said. “We are all different and have different body types,and we are told to hide them and cover up because young men cannot control their eyes or their feelings … instead of teaching young females to cover all of our body curves, we should be teaching young men to respect women and not view women as objects.”
On Tuesday, the petition published before the Thursday announcement of the policy change, amassed nearly 2,500 signatures.
The district was unaware of the petition, and updates to the policy’s language were made before it was published.
Issues of appropriate school wear has also sparked conversation among those with opposing viewpoints — including suggesting the introduction of uniforms.
When Nichole VanHorn asked her teenage son about the dress code he said it only applied to girls, which prompted a serious conversation about evening the playing field.
“When the rules get so lengthy and wordy about what cannot be done, it’s time to outline what can, and the simplest way to do that is uniforms,” VanHorn said. “A uniform isn’t going to disguise or disassemble cliques but it does take an entire class of stressful topics off the table … a uniform wouldn’t be without fault and controversy.”
