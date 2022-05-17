Comal ISD has officially broken ground on elementary school 19 during a ceremony held Monday morning.
“Today is a very special day here in Comal ISD as we mark another milestone for our district,” said Steve Stanford, the executive director of communications for the school district. “It’s more than just a photo op with a golden shovel, but it’s a moment that represents the continued growth of our community and our district.”
Members of the school board along with Superintendent Andrew Kim, were present to mark the occasion and invited several students who will be attending the school once it opens. The future students even got to lend a helping hand during the ceremony by burying shovels into the ground.
“(The future students) will be the ones who benefit the most,” Kim said. “I’m sure they’re excited about this new building, and it’ll create some envy perhaps in other places as well, too, as we build these new buildings and facilities for our students and our teachers, and certainly for parents to enjoy as well.”
The new school is part of a bond package voters approved last year, which included more than $400 million for updates to existing facilities and new facilities — including the elementary school.
Construction on the new school began sometime in March and is due to be completed in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
The school, which is located along the Interstate 35 corridor, is being built in response to rapid growth and the need to better handle students in campuses that were due to reach capacity in the next few years.
“Comal County is now the second fastest growing county in the nation, and it is currently ranked second in annual home closings in the San Antonio market,” said school board president Jason York. “This demonstrates how much the need for elementary school 19 for our area, and we must continue to cooperate and serve our families and everybody that has been here to come on to the school district.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for another elementary school — number 20 in the district — located on Hubertus Road and Interstate 35 across from Danville Middle School is scheduled for Monday, May 23.
