Members of the Comal ISD Board of Trustees were joined by a new face during a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night in the form of the district’s new superintendent — John E. Chapman III.
The board announced the former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD superintendent as its lone finalist after a search to replace Andrew Kim during a meeting last month.
Comal ISD’s new superintendent assumed the role early last week. During his first board meeting the new district leader took a few moments to address those in attendance.
“I am humbled and honored to be able to join this family,” Chapman said. “I can tell you just in four days, it’s been exceptional — the love and the outpour that I’ve seen from the community and the administration … Whenever you’re looking at a new district, you’re leaving something great to be even better than what it was before, and I can tell you hands down, this is an exceptional district.”
Chapman has 17 years of experience in serving as superintendent for several school districts across the state. Prior to his district administration leadership roles, he held positions as a principal, an educator and a coach.
“I look forward to continuing to work with each and every one of you in really pouring our hearts out to every single soul that walks into our buildings, and to continue to mold and develop those kids because we’ve only got one time to make it right,” Chapman said.
Chapman expressed his excitement over meeting members of the community in the near future, and encouraged open communication to better understand the needs of the district.
The meeting offered the new superintendent further insight into the future and current challenges facing the district by including several important updates on topics long with overseeing the board’s decision on school mascots.
Bus driver shortage
At the beginning of the school year the district implemented no service zones as a way to tackle the nationwide bus driver shortage, and has also worked to hire more drivers.
The district’s transportation department reported they were in the process of testing 10 new full-time drivers with an additional six training behind the wheel in hopes of alleviating strain on licensed volunteer drivers and replacing those exiting.
The district currently has 65 general education routes — 10 of them with no assigned driver — has dissolved 14 routes and added multiple double routes.
For special education, three routes were added, three routes are still needed and three are without an assigned driver.
Further inquiry into the transportation needs of the district yielded recommendations for sidewalks and suggested a crossing guard be added at the intersection of Elliot Knox Boulevard and Highway 46 and 337.
Bond 2023
The Comal Forward Committee started meeting in September to discuss bond 2023 recommendations.
So far, recommendations include bus purchases, updating technology and classroom equipment and school repairs.
Based on projected growth in the district, the committee prioritized a new elementary, middle and high school to accommodate the addition of over 13,000 estimated students in the district over the next 10 years.
The committee will continue to meet to build the bond package, with the possibility of the board calling a bond in February 2023.
New schools
The board was presented with recommendations for the new schools’ mascots.
The top choices for Farias-Spitzer Elementary were the Bulldogs, the Falcons and the Patriots. The board voted to adopt the U.S. Marines’ mascot, which is a bulldog.
The board chose the Wolves for Comal Creek Elementary over Coati or Porcupines.
Mascot selection for Bulverde Middle School was delayed after suggesting Bulls be considered against Bobcats, which holds historical significance in Bulverde. Other contenders presented included the Bears and the Bucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.