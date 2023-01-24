The Comal ISD school board is set to continue 2023 bond conversations during a regularly-scheduled board meeting Thursday evening.
Early bond discussions prioritize growth by including land purchases for a future elementary, middle and high school while adding three new elementary schools and a middle school.
Also on the table are upgrades to campus safety and security systems, retiring old buses and replacing them with new ones and addressing necessary changes to school infrastructure such as sporting facilities.
Board members will examine suggestions made by the Comal Forward committee and make adjustments as necessary to plan for a final presentation for board consideration, which is planned for February.
“We’ve got a lot of decisions to make that are going to impact all these students for generations to come,” Board President Jason York said during the workshop.
The original 2023 bond proposed by the committee, which was presented to the board during a workshop earlier this month, was priced at $588 million, and would pose little to no effect on taxes.
Those in attendance can also look forward to an update on the routine security audit the district does during the year.
Through the security audit, the district can pinpoint areas for campus safety and security improvements and address them accordingly.
The board will also review the Texas Academic Performance Reports, which each school and district receive every year, that break down student performance along with other information on programs and student demographics.
This particular section of the meeting will be open for public hearing.
Looking to put the district’s new status as a district of innovation to work, the district will be considering and possibly approving the calendar for the next academic year.
Recently the district consulted with New Braunfels ISD to try and make a similar district calendar.
Lastly the board will be taking a look at attendance zones for Comal Creek Elementary School — a name that was selected last September.
Comal Creek Elementary School, which is located across from Danville Middle School, is slated to open for the 2023-2024 school year.
The Comal ISD board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.