As Comal Independent School District begins its budget process for the next school year, the district is planning for teacher salary increases, staffing new schools and expanding pre-kindergarten to a full-day program.
Decisions made in the Texas Legislature this year will have a major bearing on the budget, said Crystal Hermesch, the Comal Independent School District CFO.
“It’s going to be May before we have really good numbers on what our revenue is and what the legislature is going to do,” she said.
The Texas Legislature is working with a historic $32.7 billion budget surplus — driven largely by record tax collection.
Districts receive state education funding allotments based on how many children attend school.
“Our overall revenue is going to go up because of kids,” Hermesch said.
Comal ISD estimates that the district will have 29,916 students in the 2023-24 school year — an increase of about 1,400 children.
The CFO added that the district could see a $19 million overall revenue increase for the next school year.
Hermesch was cautiously optimistic that the legislature would increase school district allotments and make other changes to boost school funding.
“The state actually has money to spend,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lot of room, and they’re talking about it early, which I think is a good sign.”
The school district bases its budget largely off of enrollment statistics, attendance and property taxes.
The district currently sits at a 93.5% attendance rate.
It’s a slight drop from the 95.5% number the district is using in budget projections.
“There is some talk in the legislative session about using enrollment versus attendance, but I would say that’s not one of the high priority things that I’m seeing now,” Hermesch said.
Comal ISD board member David Krawczynski said the district faces a particularly challenging budget process because of the “moving target” of funding mechanisms handed down from the state.
“We have two (new) schools that have to be funded from a staffing perspective, and that’s going to take a lot of our increasing dollars that we’re going to get over the next year,” he said.
Hermesch said the district plans to have an in-depth budget workshop on May 9 to discuss revenue projections.
A budget presentation to the board will likely occur on June 8.
The board could vote to approve the budget for the next school year on June 22.
