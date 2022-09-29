While most 17-year-olds are still in the process of getting their driver’s license, Davenport High School student Amy Schoenenberger is taking to the skies in hopes of earning her pilot’s license.
With 15 hours of flight already banked thanks to her time at the Aim High Flight Academy, Schoenenberger is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a pilot.
During the three-week summer program, the teenage aviator trained behind the controls of a small single-engine aircraft.
“I had butterflies in my stomach, but as soon as I got on the plane — I don’t know what it was, but I just stopped getting nervous,” Schoenenberger said. “I just went in the plane and got to learn stuff.”
Unlike some of her fellow aviation students, most of the flight mechanics were second nature for the young pilot thanks to the heaps of experience she’s received from her high school’s career and technical education aviation course.
Schoenenberger has been studying aviation from instructor Ernesto Pliego, who is attempting to churn out the next generation of pilots, aircraft maintenance managers and aerospace engineers, since her sophomore year.
“This is just the starting point for them to go on to college degrees in the aviation industry,” Pliego said. “There are many different career paths.”
For Pliego’s students — sky’s the limit.
Part of his student’s aviation tutelage is flight simulation training where they take turns as pilots and co-pilots — manning the flight controls and guiding the virtual plane safely through the skies to its intended destination.
Given the hours she’s clocked behind the school’s flight simulator, Schoenenberger felt comfortable in the cockpit and felt ready to spread her wings and fly with a little guidance from a trained pilot.
In addition to the classroom’s flight simulator, students like Schoenenberger spend class time studying a diverse curriculum designed to prepare and inspire teens to pursue careers in the STEM field.
Throughout the school year, students get hands-on experience learning the principles of flight by building wind tunnels to test air flow, study hot air balloons and aviation technology, and build small airplane wings along with small airplanes, which they get to test fly.
Taking the class presents an opportunity for exposure to the world of aviation, said Schoenenberger, who’s been surrounded by the trade her entire life through the multiple generations of pilots in her family.
“People should have opportunities for aviation,” Schoenenberger said. “Not a lot of people know about it, but whenever they hear about it, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s so cool — it’s such a cool job.’ But they didn’t end up doing it or did something else … (Some students at Aim High Flight Academy) have some interest, but they didn’t know if they wanted to fly and were just doing it for fun and seeing what this was … (but after) they liked it a lot because they were sown and got to explore … they got to experience a lot more flying a plane.”
Schoenenberger, who has also completed three stints at space camp located in Huntsville, Alabama, plans to study geology in college and join the air force reserves to fly cargo planes before shooting for the stars as an astronaut.
The school’s technical education aviation course, which is also taught at Canyon High School, is just one of many career preparation courses offered by the district.
Select high schools across the district also host courses in the culinary arts, health science, agriculture and more granting early access to career education in hopes of setting students up for future success.
