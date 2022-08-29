With construction underway on Comal Independent School District elementary schools Nos. 19 and 20, and construction of middle school No. 8 just around the corner, the district has begun the task of naming them.
Following the first meeting of the Comal ISD campus naming committee, early contenders were presented to the board recently.
Canyon Bluff, Trump Elementary and Esnaurrizar Elementary made the list of nominations for elementary school No. 19. Also receiving early nominations were Gateway Elementary, named for Bill Gates, and Lindheimer Elementary — a prominent figure in the establishment of New Braunfels.
Elementary school No. 19 is being built along the Interstate 35 corridor and is due to open its doors in 2023.
The long list of nominations for elementary school No. 20, located across from Danville Middle School, included location-based names like Danville and Comal Creek, and names of local historical significance such as Prince Solms and Wenzel.
Elementary school No. 20, which opens in time for the 2023-2024 school year, could also end up with names like Putnam, after a fallen police officer, Chris Kyle and Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller Elementary.
The list for the middle school consists of the names of two former presidents — Donald J. Trump and Barack Obama — and locally-based names like Indian Springs, Johnson Ranch and Bulverde.
The middle school, which is scheduled to break ground in early September, had several other names thrown into the mix such as Nathan Macias, named after a local veteran, Honey Creek and Copperbrook.
On its first pass of names, the committee took a strong liking to Bulverde Middle School from its initial list of names.
Along with new nominations, the committee is also revisiting considerations for previous campus namings that didn’t quite make the cut.
Major General Patrick Henry Brady, a highly-decorated local veteran, is a strong contender for all campuses, and John Farias, a fallen marine who graduated from Canyon High School, has the potential to be used for either elementary school.
The committee will continue to meet throughout the month of August and make its presentation to the board of trustees, who have the final say on names, during the Sept. 19 board meeting for possible approval.
Once the names are chosen, the committee will work on the next actions — coming up with school mascots. The selection process will run from September to October, and approval by the board takes place on Oct. 24.
