Voters in the Comal County area can expect a last minute addition to the May 6 election ballot in the form of a $634.6 million bond package courtesy of the Comal ISD Board of Trustees.
The bond containing new schools, campus security upgrades and facility refreshes was called by the board Wednesday evening, and should come at no additional cost to taxpayers.
Growth has been one of the biggest driving factors for the bond, along with the need to stay several steps ahead of it.
“We knew as a board, standing up here probably a year ago that we were going to be looking at a potential bond 2023,” Board President Jason York said. “We didn’t know what it would look like. We knew the growth, we knew the demographic reports … but we really didn’t know what it would look like, and in the midst of the summer we were tasked with replacing the superintendent and shedding some light on even more areas of growth and opportunity.”
With the growth weighing heavily on everyone’s minds, the board focused energy on identifying places for growth by including land purchases and three new elementary schools and a middle school to provide some much-needed relief to other campuses.
The new schools in Proposition A were joined by safety and security upgrades, which include an overhaul of surveillance and intrusion detection systems, cameras and intercoms, and utility and campus structure projects.
Campuses such as Canyon, Canyon Lake and Smithson Valley high schools are taking center stage in the proposition’s sports arena.
If passed, Smithson Valley will receive a new dance studio, mat room, baseball press box and golf practice facility, while Canyon Lake gets a renovation to the girls locker room along with baseball and softball batting cages.
While keeping an eye on the future, the board also addressed some changes to one of the district’s latest additions — Davenport High School.
Residents in the Davenport school zone stepped forward to voice their concerns over facilities the school was lacking.
One resident pleaded with the board to pay special attention to the school, which was pushed along to provide relief for Canyon High School.
“We didn’t build the complete school, we’ve had about two-thirds of the school built right now,” Todd Arvidson said. “It’s missing a bunch of facilities that all the other high schools in the district have.”
Arvidson expressed frustration over not having home tennis games due to the state of the tennis court and that the wrestling team has to practice in the library because there isn’t a field house.
Pending the passing of the $560 million bond proposition, Davenport High School would receive an expansion to the tennis court along with an addition to its agriculture barn and a new poultry barn.
Davenport High School takes up most of the items in Proposition B, which is worth $46 million, with a bleacher expansion and new field house.
Lastly, residents will have an opportunity to vote in favor of Proposition C, which at a cost of $28 million would boost campus technology with new devices and an outdoor Wi-Fi system.
For a complete list of bond projects, visit https://www.comalisd.org.
Voters can begin casting their ballots on the bond starting April 24 with early voting, and voting day is Saturday, May 6.
