Comal County’s outdoor burn ban will be temporarily lifted on Thursday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 28 thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures. The ban will lift on Thursday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m.
Comal County’s burn ban ordinance relies on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. Comal County’s KBDI is currently at 525. The Comal County Fire Marshal’s office can be reached at 830-643-3748.
