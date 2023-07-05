Natural Bridge Caverns is not only just Texas’ largest cavern but is now the first commercial cave in the state to receive a sensory-inclusive designation as well.
The cave partnered with KultureCity in order to create a sensory-inclusive experience.
This effort is to ensure that every guest, especially those with sensory issues, can have not only an accommodating experience but an enjoyable one.
Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity, said it was incredible to see that Natural Bridge Cavern is willing to put effort into ensuring everyone in the community can be included.
Those with PTSD, autism, dementia and other similar conditions may have challenges with sensory relegation or have sensory sensitivities.
A challenge that can be faced by these individuals is overstimulation and noise, which can be a part of the experiences at some Natural Bridge Caverns activities and tours.
Now through working with KultureCity, cavern team members have been trained to identify guests with sensory issues and address situations where an individual may be going through sensory overload.
Moreover, sensory bags containing fidget tools, verbal cue cards, noise-canceling headphones and disposable gloves will be available to guests who might get overwhelmed by the environment.
A quiet space for guests who need an area away from noise or crowds has been designated by the team as well.
According to Brad Wuest, president of Natural Bridge Caverns, the mission of Natural Bridge Caverns has been to allow the public to see the rare environment.
Wuest said that the company has tried in the past to help those with additional needs during their visits, and the new training and tools will allow for the accommodation of even more guests.
The free KultureCity app can be downloaded before attending an event to see what sensory features are available at Natural Bridge Caverns and how guests can access them.
The app also provides a preview of what to expect from the experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.