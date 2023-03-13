The deadline for Texas lawmakers to file proposed legislation has come and gone, and local legislators are now working to ensure their bills are heard in committees.
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, filed House Bill 4465 on March 9.
The proposal would make it illegal in Texas for a polling place to be located on a public primary or secondary school campus.
The bill echoes Isaac’s earlier legislation that would ban polling places on public college campuses. That bill has been referred to the House Elections committee.
Isaac has pitched the legislation as a way to address school safety.
“I’ve seen so many instances where people just get really angry at polling locations for some reason,” the first-year lawmaker told the Herald in February. “I don’t know why we would want to invite that kind of environment onto our campuses.”
The Dripping Springs Republican also introduced a school choice bill.
House Bill 4475 states that “a student is eligible to receive a safety protection grant to attend another school if the student’s parents determine that the student’s safety is in jeopardy.”
The proposed grant program would allow the student to attend a public school in another district or an “accredited private school chosen by the student’s parent.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, has her name on nearly 100 bills this session.
The New Braunfels Republican filed Senate Bill 130, dubbed the Texas Small Business Protection Act.
The bill would prevent city and county ordinances from mandating that businesses provide employment benefits such as paid sick leave.
“A one-size-fits-all government mandate on employee benefits is cost prohibitive on some small businesses, harming job prospects for the very people these local government ordinances claim to be helping,” Campbell said.
The bill is scheduled for a Tuesday hearing in the Senate Business and Commerce Committee.
Campbell’s other legislation includes a bill to fund projects that make the state’s power grid more reliable.
On Thursday, the State Affairs committee is scheduled to hear a bill that would ban many forms of gender-affirming care for youth.
Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Campbell and nine other Republicans, would prohibit doctors from performing gender reassignment surgeries on children or prescribing certain puberty blockers or hormone drugs.
Campbell has also joined several other lawmakers in proposing a bill requiring colleges and universities to mandate that athletes compete on sports teams based on their biological sex assigned at birth.
The legislative session concludes on May 29.
