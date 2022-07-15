Comal County Commissioners will spend the next few weeks considering $127 million in 2023 budget requests from department heads made during a three-hour workshop session Thursday.
Most department heads had modest proposed increases and nothing to add to their budget requests. However those in justice operations are requesting more money and bodies to handle the county’s growing population or to keep employees after many strayed for higher pay and improved benefits offered by other area agencies and the private sector.
County Judge Sherman Krause was absent from the meeting, was led by Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston. She and Commissioners Scott Haag, Kevin Webb and Jen Crownover patiently heard each request.
Unfortunately for county residents watching, didn’t adequately illustrate Comal’s salary spending and staffing compared to similar Texas counties and competing area agencies. But all made their points – some of them in detail.
“Good morning,” Eccleston said in greeting District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, who responded, “It will probably be afternoon before I’m done.”
Tharp took more than a half-hour to explain her needs – filling positions left by departed staff and attorneys while aggressively tackling case backlogs following COVID-19.
“My requests are significant, and as a result I believe this community and everyone impacted should receive an explanation and justification of why I’m asking for these things,” Tharp said.
Tharp asked the county take up Violence Against Women Act and other grant funding that expires this year, more to up the pay for indigent defense attorneys now receiving between $50 and $100 hourly, and especially staffing.
“We do two jury trials every week and in the meantime we’re preparing for the next week,” she said of staffing shortages that now include openings for three clerks and four attorneys – which numbered five and seven, respectively, until recently.
“We’re doing the best we can but this is something that not sustainable,” she said.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said he has lost 36 positions in his office and 33 corrections officers at the jail, counting the New Braunfels Police Department, Hays County, San Antonio Police Department, city of Buda and Williamson County as top destinations for some of them.
Reynolds said of 434 inmates housed at the jail, 104 were from out of the county, which receives $85 per day.
While the county is now reaping millions instead of paying millions in that area (those numbers were also unavailable from the county), Reynolds said it has increased utilities and food expenses, which also must be budgeted, along with skyrocketing fuel costs for CCSO units.
Two justices of the peace – Precinct 2’s James Walker and Precinct 3’s Mike Rust – said they are handling increased cases because of the county’s increased population and the redistricting shift that sent part of Precinct 1 into Precinct 2.
Cynthia Jaqua, elections administrator, said there are now 127,605 registered county voters but she has long needed additional staff to keep up with growth. This year legislative mandates increased county elections duties and expenses for the new paper balloting component.
“We’re adding 100 more voters every day,” said Jaqua, who requested two more staffers. She said her staff of four equals that of Kendall County and three under Guadalupe County’s seven.
The budget process began in May, with distributions of budget request packets to department heads, which were returned to Auditor Jessie Rahe and reviewed by commissioners June 28-30.
The 2022 budget, totaling $121.3 million, went into effect Jan. 1, funded by the 2021 combined tax rate of 35.3515 per $100 property valuation.
Last year, $116.8 million in departmental requests preceded adoption of the 2022 budget, with the 2021 budget totaling $107.997 million and the 2020 budget totaling $110.913 million. Actual budgets totaled $100.93 million in 2019 and $82.29 million in 2018.
The Comal Appraisal District projected Comal County’s net taxable values to increase by a record 38.04and market values to rise by 48.77%. While those increases could result in a lowered combined rate, like the half-cent drop per $100 valuation last year, it’s too soon to speculate on its impact on the 2023 county budget.
Interim Chief Appraiser Jeffery Booker said the CAD has heard 11,964 of more than 29,000 protests filed but will certify values Wednesday, July 20, well ahead of the mandatory date, Monday, July 25. Commissioners will consider that and information presented at Thursday’s workshop before Krause presents his recommended 2023 budget on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Salaries of county officials are scheduled to appear in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, which will publish formal notices on the proposed budget, the proposed tax rate and associated public hearings in its weekend editions on either Aug.6-7 or Aug. 13-14.
Commissioners could vote to adopt the budget between Aug. 18 and Sept. 1, and finalize a tax rate on those dates or before the adopted 2023 budget is filed with County Clerk Bobbie Koepp no later than Sept. 29.
