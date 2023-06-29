Comal County veterans agencies accepted $400,000 in state grants at Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The county’s Veterans Treatment Court serves about 30 veterans each year.
Judge Charles Stephens of County Court at Law #2 initiated and oversees the program.
The 18-month program works with local military veterans in the criminal justice system to reduce their risk of committing another crime and help them reintegrate into society.
The court received a $150,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission this year.
Stephens said this is the court’s fifth TVC grant.
“This will fund primarily the probation office and our administrator, and then other services that we provide,” Stephens said.
The county Veterans Service Office also received a $250,000 state grant from the Texas Veterans Commission.
The money will help pay for veteran dental procedures, utility bill assistance, and food vouchers.
