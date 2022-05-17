Comal County’s main elections office was packed with voters during Tuesday’s second day of early voting for the May 24 party primary runoff elections.
As of noon, Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said 2,421 voters had cast in-person ballots at the elections office and five other locations with another 1,471 received through the mail. Combined, 3,892, or 3.1% of the county’s 125,866 registered voters had cast votes with three-plus days remaining in the early balloting period, which is on pace to double early turnout for state constitutional amendment, city council and school district trustee races held May 7.
“It seems everyone has been waiting for this election, so those who were confused (earlier this month) aren’t confused anymore,” Jaqua said.
The top Comal County polling locations are the main elections office on Seguin Avenue (924 votes); Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (416) and the county’s Goodwin Annex off Loop 337 (384 votes).
“There haven’t been any real problems,” Jaqua added. “We’ll be here from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Friday, except for Garden Ridge, which closes early at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.”
With most local races decided March 1, voters are selecting between the top two candidates from the Republican and Democratic primaries to advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
In Comal County, top races include two GOP runoffs — between former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel and Dripping Springs’ non-profit executive Carrie Isaac as the District 73 Texas House nominee against Democratic challenger Justin Calhoun, and the runoff between New Braunfels’ Tracie Wright-Reneau and Wimberley’s Mark Cusack to succeed retiring 207th District Court Judge Jack Robison.
In Guadalupe County, Monday’s first day of early balloting saw voters cast 704 ballots at six polling locations and 1,245 through the mail for 1,949 total, or 1.7 % of 116,530 eligible voters.
Statewide, GOP voters are selecting incumbent Ken Paxton or current Land Commissioner George P. Bush as nominee for attorney general; Tim Westley or Dawn Buckingham as nominee to succeed Bush as land commissioner; and Wayne Christian or Sarah Stogner as nominee for railroad commissioner.
Democrats statewide are selecting nominees for lieutenant governor (Mike Collier or Michelle Beckley); attorney general (Rochelle Mercedes Garza or Joe Jaworski); comptroller (Janet T. Dudding or Angel Luis Vega), and land commissioner (Sandragrace Martinez or Jay Kleberg).
In Comal County, Republicans are selecting between Michael Rodriguez and Dan McQueen as nominee in the District 35 U.S. House race against Democrat and former Austin City Council member Greg Casar, who took more than 61% of the vote in a four-way primary March 1.
Comal County Democrats will send either Ricardo Villarreal or Claudia Zapata to face incumbent GOP District 21 U.S. House Rep. Chip Roy in November.
Guadalupe County GOP voters will choose between Cassy Garcia and Sandra Whitten as District 28 U.S. House nominee, and Stephen Germann and Joel Hicks as Precinct 4 county commissioner.
Guadalupe County Democrats are selecting Michelle Vallejo or Ruben Ramirez as the party’s standard bearer in U.S. House District 15, and between incumbent Henry Cuellar or challenger Jessica Cisneros as the nominee against either Garcia or Whitten in U.S. House District 28.
PRIMARY RUNOFF EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
These Comal County polling sites are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday)
These Guadalupe County polls are open are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Farm-to-Market Road 758, New Braunfels
• Redemptive Grace Ministries, 2240 FM 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
For more, including sample ballots and early voting and Election Day polling locations, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
