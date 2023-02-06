Comal County will receive $2.8 million from the Alamo Area Council of Governments to repair or rebuild infrastructure impacted by severe weather.
Claudia Mora, the agency’s regional services administrator, told the Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday that the money is leftover from Hurricane Harvey relief funds.
AACOG is distributing more than $29.8 million dollars to local Texas counties that were impacted by floods in 2015 and 2016.
“The money must be used for things like road and bridge repairs or improvements, street improvements, water and sewer utilities, anything that is impacted by harsh weather,” Mora said. “For example, if a road or a street is washed away just about every time that it rains, then this money should be used for that.”
Half the funds should be directed to projects that serve low- to moderate-income residents, Mora said.
About 30% of Comal County residents are low- to moderate-income.
