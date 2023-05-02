Get ready to pack those bags and book that flight — the Comal County Tax Office in New Braunfels can now process U.S. passport applications.
The office at 205 N. Seguin Avenue hosted an official ribbon cutting for the program on Monday.
Kristen Hoyt, Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector, said her office is excited to offer another public service.
“There’s certainly a delay at the federal level, and we felt that need in our community,” Hoyt said. “I know it probably sounded a little crazy for the tax office — we’re already slammed — but it’s something we felt confident that we could put into our office and make it work.”
The office has six agents trained to help with passport applications.
“It’s a specific training through the federal government,” said program manager Leo Leyva. “A lot of it has to deal with ensuring that people are who they say they are.”
Appointments are required.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Passport applicants should bring their completed application, evidence of U.S. citizenship and identification.
“We do need photocopies of those documents as well,” Leyva said.
Five people had appointments on the passport office’s first day.
The office also offers passport photos.
“We wanted to be a one-stop shop,” Hoyt said. “Also, if you’re renewing your passport, you can come in and we’ll help you with that process.”
Residents must pay the passport fee to the U.S. Department of State by check.
Other fees, including any Comal County Tax Office costs, can be paid by check, cash, credit card or money order.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/tax/passports.html.
