Police are searching for a University of Houston student who went missing over the weekend during a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake.
Aamir Ali, age 22, was last seen at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Potters Creek Park.
His brother Qasim said that Aamir told his friends he was going for a walk.
“Camping is one of his hobbies,” said Qasim, who lives in Austin and is now at the lake searching for his brother. “He was a swimmer in high school, and a lifeguard as well.”
At about 9:30, Aamir’s friends found his shirt, wallet and phone by the lakeshore.
Aamir’s parents drove from Houston the next day after police notified them of their son’s disappearance.
“We have search parties going on, but there’s a lot of perimeter to cover,” Qasim said.
As the search continues, Aamir’s family is hopeful that they will find him.
“He’s an amazing person, and he always spreads positive energy,” Qasim said.
Crews were actively searching as of Monday afternoon, Comal County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jennifer Smith said in an email.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is helping with the search.
Anyone with information should call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 620-3400.
