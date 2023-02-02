The Comal County Sheriff’s Office received no complaints of racial profiling in 2022, according to the agency’s annual data report to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted more than 26,600 traffic stops last year.
It was a major increase from 2021, which recorded about 10,400 CCSO stops.
Officers knew of the suspect’s race prior to the stop in 81 incidents — about .3% of the total incidents.
The annual report breaks down last year’s CCSO traffic stop interactions by the individual’s race or ethnicity:
— White, 18,548 (69.56%).
— Hispanic/Latino, 6,568 (24.63%).
— Black, 1,192 (4.47%).
— Asian/Pacific Islander, 272 (1.02%).
— Alaska/Native American/Indian, 84 (.32%).
About 66% of vehicle stops were because of moving traffic violations.
CCSO made 147 arrests during traffic stops in 2022.
Most of the arrests were because of penal code violations or outstanding warrants.
Those arrests are also categorized by race/ethnicity:
— White, 85.
— Hispanic/Latino, 53.
— Black, 9.
— Asian/Pacific Islander, 0.
— Alaska/Native American/Indian, 0.
The Sheriff’s Office used physical force used in two incidents in 2022, both of which “resulted in bodily injury” to the suspect.
In both instances, the suspects were white.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.