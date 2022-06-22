Comal County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations detectives continue probing the stabbings of two brothers at a Canyon Lake residence on Sunday.
“We do have a positive ID on the subject, but (it) will not be released at this time,” Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said on Wednesday.
Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the two brothers were at a party at a residence in the 1100 block of Overhill Street when another male, identified only as ‘Eduardo’ stabbed the younger brother multiple times and cracked a beer bottle on the head of the older brother and slashed his arm.
CCSO is looking for a tall Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a black ball cap, a white T-shirt, brown shorts, who fled in “a small red passenger car” of unknown make and model.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS treated both brothers — the 28-year-old with minor injuries at the site of the party; the 21-year-old at the CVS Pharmacy in the 8000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673 in Startzville, three miles away. He was airlifted to San Antonio’s University Hospital in serious condition. No update on his condition was available Wednesday afternoon.
“The residences of the victims and suspect are still unknown,” Smith said, adding the incident “does not appear to be gang related, and that alcohol may have been a factor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.