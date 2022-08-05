The Comal County Sheriff’s Office on Friday ruled out homicide as the cause of death for Shana DiMambro, the 45-year-old Spring Branch woman who went missing 10 days before searchers discovered her body a week ago.
“Based on our investigation we don’t have any evidence of a criminal offense,” CCSO Criminal Investigation Division Capt. Rocky Millican said. “We do not believe there is any danger to the public, and obviously we’re continuing the investigation into the cause of death.”
Grieving family members recalled DiMambro as a kind-hearted woman with a gentle soul. Her husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing when she wasn’t home when he came home for lunch July 19.
DiMambro’s body was found laying face-up in the middle of a dry retention pond just yards away from her Mitchell Drive residence in Spring Branch on July 29.
Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted on Tuesday by the Travis County medical examiner’s office indicated no obvious trauma to the body. Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said investigators were awaiting final autopsy/toxicology results — which Millican said could take “between from six months to a year.”
“We’re still waiting on one result from a case last year,” he said. “But they are working on ways to try to expedite these results conducted outside of the presumptive identification.”
CCSO Detectives Anthony Moreno and Rebecca Coons are working the investigation and have returned several times to the residence Shana shared with Antos in Texas 46 RV Park. Millican said Antos has been “fully cooperative” during the investigation.
“It’s a bad experience — I don’t understand it,” Antos said on Friday. “It’s challenging and I’m just trying to get through it. . . I’m at a loss. It’s the worst thing anyone goes through, I think. I’m just trying to figure out how to battle through it.”
Antos said Shana was trying to resolve personal issues.
“Without a doubt she was battling depression and had a troubled past,” he said, choking up. “We are people of faith, and had some spiritual workers try to help us through that.”
Antos said the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary May 29.
“All we wanted was to grow old together, here out in the woods,” he said. “She had a beautiful heart. She took care of my mom earlier this year . . . she was a kind, kind, very kind and compassionate person who always rooted for the underdog. She loved everybody.”
Antos brightened while recalling how Shana helped everyone all the time — when seeing those in need at a packed concert or awaiting red lights at busy intersections.
“I wouldn’t turn around without seeing her give them money or things they needed,” he said.
Shana’s father, Brian, and stepmother, Vickie, are also grieving.
“Shana would help anyone in need even to the point of doing without herself — I saw it happen many times,” Vickie DiMambro said on Thursday. “She would want something really bad, and would buy it, and someone would need it and she would hand it off. I’m not just saying that — this is who she was.
“I believe very much in the Bible and what it says about adoption. It’s very clear. It’s more important than any other connection,” she added. “That is what we believe. She is our daughter. And we loved her dearly.”
Shana’s uncle, Robert DiMambro, a retired Houston police detective, said he is awaiting word on the investigation as a family member.
“The Comal County investigators are going are going to find out everything,” he said on Friday. “I am very confident about that.”
Three weeks after she vanished, thousands have commented on Shana DiMambro’s disappearance and death through social media. Businessman Donald “D.J.” Seeger, searched for Shana and arranged her memorial service, scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Community Bible Church Bulverde, 7100 U.S. 281 North in Spring Branch.
Seeger said the service will celebrate and remember Shana’s life, support her family, and extend thanks to all who helped search for her.
“The CCSO has been a strong community partner and I have every faith in the investigators,” Seeger said. “My only hope is that when they tell us, they give us details into the official cause of Shana’s death.”
