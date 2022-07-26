The search for a 45-year-old Spring Branch woman entered its second week on Tuesday, with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office offering little on its investigation, or whether foul play is suspected.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies were dispatched to an RV park in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch after Shana Allison DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19.
Smith said Antos told investigators that he last saw his wife, wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops, that day around 7 a.m.
“She was not home when he came home for lunch,” CCSO’s Facebook page said in a post the following day. “All of her belongings were left at home, including her car, cell phone and wallet.”
On Friday and Monday, Smith would only say investigators were actively working the case but offered few details on the search for DiMambro, who is 5-feet, 6-inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes and fair complexion.
Antos told a San Antonio TV station his wife struggled with depression.
“Depression is powerful but she had a lot to live for and a lot to believe in,” he said in an interview last weekend.
Those with information are asked to call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.
